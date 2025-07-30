Sunny and Seasonably Hot Weather Continues

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Breezy through this evening gusts around 25 mph. Clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 70s with a few spots in the low 80s.
Seasonably hot temps on Thursday with a high of 105. Breezy again with gusts up to 25 mph out of the southwest. Dry, sunny and hot weather will continue into the weekend with highs of 106-107. It'll be breezy each afternoon with gusts around 20-25 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 70s unders clear skies.
We stay dry next week with sunny skies and seasonably hot temps. Monday -Wednesday 105-106. Lows in the upper 70s.

