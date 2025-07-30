Sunny and Seasonably Hot Weather Continues

Breezy through this evening gusts around 25 mph. Clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 70s with a few spots in the low 80s.

Seasonably hot temps on Thursday with a high of 105. Breezy again with gusts up to 25 mph out of the southwest. Dry, sunny and hot weather will continue into the weekend with highs of 106-107. It'll be breezy each afternoon with gusts around 20-25 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 70s unders clear skies.

We stay dry next week with sunny skies and seasonably hot temps. Monday -Wednesday 105-106. Lows in the upper 70s.