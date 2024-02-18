Watch Now
Weather

Sunny and Mild Tomorrow

Channel 13 Weather Forecast| Saturday Feb 17
Posted at 11:55 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 02:55:43-05

Partly cloudy and quiet tonight with lows in the 40s tonight. Dry and pleasant through the holiday weekend with highs mainly in the upper 60s. A slight chance of showers on Monday (Presidents Day) Shower chances continue through Wednesday. Drier by the end of the work week. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

