Sunny and mild

LAS VEGAS — Readings start in the upper 40s and low 50s at sunrise, but our third consecutive day in the low 70s is in the Las Vegas forecast. Sunshine and light winds will add to the mild feel from late morning through late afternoon. Tonight dips back to the upper 40s under a clear sky, although clouds will increase before sunrise Wednesday. Tomorrow is mostly cloudy with upper 60s and southeast breezes at 5-15 mph, so it won't feel as warm. Big changes Thursday as rain looks likely, with 0.40" between the morning, afternoon, evening, and night. Both commutes on Thursday could be slick and slow. Lingering spotty showers on Friday are possible. Breezes of 10-20 mph both of those days will accentuate the already chilly high temperatures in the mid 50s. The weekend also looks chilly, in the mid 50s, with a 10% shower chance Saturday, a 40% shower chance Sunday, and then a 60% shower chance Monday. Rain totals from Saturday night through Monday will approach 0.35" in Las Vegas. Snowfall in the Spring Mountains at elevations above 6,000 feet on Thursday and Friday will pile up to 8" and could approach 16" above 7,000 feet. Wind gusts of 35 mph will blow the snow around and make travel difficult, so a Winter Storm Watch is in effect those days.