Sunny and Hot with Highs Near 100

Mostly clear and mild with lows in the 60s and 70s overnight. High pressure will continue to give us temperatures near 100 again on Thursday. An area of low pressure will move across the Pacific Northwest and that will increase the winds on Thursday and Friday. Gusts around 25-35 mph. Less wind this Memorial Day Weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Breezy on Memorial Day and the winds will continue through midweek. Highs in the upper 90s next week.