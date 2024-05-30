Watch Now
Sunny and Hot Weather Continues

Posted at 7:40 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 22:40:18-04

Lows in the 60s and 70s tonight with mostly clear skies. Sunny, dry and hot weather will continue through the weekend and early next week as high pressure is overhead. Highs will reach into the upper 90s and triple digits across the region each day. Breezier on Saturday with gusts around 25 mph and we’ll have less wind on Sunday.

10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018