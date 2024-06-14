Sunny and Hot on Friday

Mostly clear and warm tonight with lows in the 70s & 80s across the region. Mostly sunny and hot tomorrow with highs in the 100s. More wind this Father's Day Weekend gusts 25-30 mph. Temperatures will reach into the triple digits. Still windy on Monday but it'll be cooler than it has been. Highs will be back to average for this time of year. The 90s will stay around through the middle of the week then more heat returns by Thursday.