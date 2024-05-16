Sunny and Hot

LAS VEGAS — It's a mild early morning in the 70s with calm and clear conditions. Las Vegas sees highs back in the mid 90s with gusts of 10-15 mph. The sky is sunny through the weekend. We'll see upper 90s Friday and mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. Southwest winds peak at 25-30 mph those afternoons. Highs early next week are near 90° (average for May). Nighttime lows are in the low 70s this week and the upper 60s Sunday night and Monday night. No rain chances anytime soon in Southern Nevada.
Posted at 5:57 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 08:57:26-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.