Sunny and Hot

LAS VEGAS — It's a mild early morning in the 70s with calm and clear conditions. Las Vegas sees highs back in the mid 90s with gusts of 10-15 mph. The sky is sunny through the weekend. We'll see upper 90s Friday and mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. Southwest winds peak at 25-30 mph those afternoons. Highs early next week are near 90° (average for May). Nighttime lows are in the low 70s this week and the upper 60s Sunday night and Monday night. No rain chances anytime soon in Southern Nevada.