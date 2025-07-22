Sunny and breezy Tuesday with cooler than normal temps

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While a good chunk of the country is getting ready to deal with sweltering temperatures due to a prolonged heat dome, we're experiencing temperatures below normal for mid-July in Southern Nevada.

Daytime highs for most of our neighborhoods will fall below the triple digit mark on Tuesday, with some stragglers at or above 100, mainly in the southeast valley. We'll cool off into the mid to upper 70s overnight.

That's quite the contrast to what we saw a year ago, when our official daytime high was 112 degrees on July 22, and our overnight low was 94, in the middle of the hottest summer ever recorded in Las Vegas.

Lots of sunshine is in our Tuesday forecast, too, with sustained winds around 15 mph, and gusts upwards of 25 mph possible this afternoon.

The rest of this week's forecast looks like a carbon copy of today's, the only difference being an uptick in our daily high temps back up into the low triple digits for the next week or so, but still cooler than where we're supposed to be this time of year—our average high temperature is 105 degrees for the rest of July.

Enjoy a beautiful Tuesday!