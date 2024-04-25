Watch Now
Sunny and Breezy Again on Thursday

Posted at 7:54 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 22:54:29-04

Mostly clear and breezy through the overnight hours. Breezy and warm again tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Gusts up to 25-30 mph. Chance of showers in Lincoln County as a low pressure system moves across the region. Cooler temperatures by Friday. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as another system moves in. A pleasant weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs will be in the 70s and low 80s. Warmer temperatures next week.

