Sunny and Breezy Again on Thursday

Mostly clear and breezy through the overnight hours. Breezy and warm again tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Gusts up to 25-30 mph. Chance of showers in Lincoln County as a low pressure system moves across the region. Cooler temperatures by Friday. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as another system moves in. A pleasant weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs will be in the 70s and low 80s. Warmer temperatures next week.
Posted at 7:54 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 22:54:29-04
