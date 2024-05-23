Sunny and 90s on Thursday

Watch Now
Posted at 7:27 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 22:27:01-04

Mainly clear skies tonight with temps in the 60s. Sunny and warm on Thursday with seasonable temps. Another system moves through on Friday and we’ll see wind gusts around 25-30 mph. Breezy day on Saturday with sunny skies and the dry weather will continue through the rest of Memorial Day Weekend. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Hotter by midweek. High temperatures will reach into the upper 90s.

