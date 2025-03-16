Sunday warmup ahead for Las Vegas!

The second half of our weekend is looking pretty great in Southern Nevada! Mostly sunny skies with seasonable temperatures in Clark County. For Las Vegas, that means a high temp of 73 degrees...almost 10 degrees warmer compared to Saturday. This warmup will continue through Monday — which is St. Patrick's Day — with a high of 75 degrees. Big caveat though, a trough of low pressure is sweeping into the region which picks up our WIND for Monday. So if you're going to be grabbing a green beer after work to celebrate the holiday, grab the jacket...it'll be breezy with wind gusts upwards of 30mph...that also means blowing dust and debris. Big temperature drop into Tuesday with highs back to the 60s while that breeze sticks around. The cooldown is shortlived though, we'll be back to the low 70s by Thursday.