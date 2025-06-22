Sunday brings break from the wind and cooler temps

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After another gusty day in Southern Nevada on Saturday, winds are finally expected to calm down Sunday with temperatures in the low 90s for most of our neighborhoods in Las Vegas, with some of us only reaching the upper 80s!

Winds will still be breezy overnight into early Sunday morning, but will be light and variable throughout the afternoon and into the evening, and the calming winds are why the National Weather Service allowed the Red Flag Warning to expire on time at 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

Gusts are expected to pick up again slightly on Monday, but should be a relative non-factor in our forecast to start the work week.

Temps remain in the 90s on Monday and Tuesday, but will be slowly climbing back up into the triple digits by Wednesday.

The warmth will continue to build by the end of next work week, with temps expected in the ballpark of 107 by next Friday.

That just means we need to enjoy the slight break from the heat and the winds while it lasts this weekend—Sunday should be a perfect day for recreating around the valley, or maybe an outdoor brunch or dinner.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!