Sun and Clouds with a Slight Chance of Showers

Partly cloudy skies and mild tonight with lows in the 60s and 70s. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. More sunshine returning on Thursday as high pressure builds in. Highs will reach into the 90s and by Friday we’ll be close to 100 and it’ll be breezy. The weekend will still be hot and breezy with gusts around 25-30 mph. The 90s will stay with us through early next week.