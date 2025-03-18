Strong Winds Continue Tomorrow

Some light rain this evening and snow in the mountains as an area of low pressure moves across the region. Strong southwest winds will continue tonight, then turning northwest on Tuesday. It'll be cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temps will still be cool on Wednesday with less wind as high pressure builds in. Warmer temperatures return on Thursday (First Day of Spring). We'll have mostly sunny skies and highs will reach into the low 70s. The 70s will stay with us through the weekend.