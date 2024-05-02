Strong Weekend Winds

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 60s early. Plan on mid 80s today as sunshine continues and winds are limited to 10-15 mph. A quick drop through the 70s this evening to the low 60s late tonight. Mid-to-upper 80s Friday and Saturday before a drop to the low 70s Sunday as a weekend weather system delivers strong winds to Las Vegas. Friday sees 25 mph gusts, but 50 mph southwest gusts will develop Saturday afternoon. Saturday night is still windy (45 mph gusts) and Sunday has 40 mph gusts at midday that will taper to 25 mph in the evening. Clouds will increase Saturday and linger Sunday. Highs Monday remain in the upper 70s with sunshine and lighter winds of 15-20 mph. Highs next week look typical for early May (mid 80s). Nighttime lows will be in the low-to-mid 60s the next few nights, then cool to the 50s Sunday night and Monday night.