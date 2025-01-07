Strong North Winds Coming to Las Vegas

Windy late tonight through Wednesday as a strong area of low pressure moves in. High Wind Warning in effect Tuesday 7 am through Wednesday 4 pm. North winds gusting up to 40 mph on Tuesday and 30-35 mph on Wednesday and Thursday. Some light snow in the mountains with accumulations around 1-2". Slight chance of showers in the valley. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s through Thursday. Calmer conditions back in the region on Friday.
