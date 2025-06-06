Stray Storm Today, 100s This Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada sees a 20% chance of isolated thundershowers from late morning through mid-afternoon before a dry pattern kicks in this weekend.

Wake-up temperatures in the 70s will reach the mid-and-upper 90s this afternoon as humidity lingers. Breezes will be light, although gusty winds are possible near any daytime downpours.

Friday night falls to the mid 70s , and Saturday brings triple digits for the first time in a week.

Big heat is the main weather story Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Highs climb past 105° for the first time this year on Monday (107°) and Tuesday (106°) as a ridge of high pressure nudges into the Desert Southwest from Mexico.

South breezes at 15-25 mph develop Tuesday through Friday as the weather pattern aloft shifts from a ridge of high pressure to southwest flow. That set-up will keep us dry and warm.

Highs range from 100° to 105° Wednesday and Thursday before slipping to the upper 90s next Friday and Saturday.

A reminder that the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are a good idea if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and olive listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.