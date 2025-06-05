Storms Possible Today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Isolated showers are just north of Las Vegas at sunrise. Temperatures begin in the 70s and finish in the low 90s this afternoon as south breezes blow at 10-20 mph.

The chance of pop-up thundershowers kicks in over the mountains by 10 a.m. and a downpour with lightning, wind, and small hail is even possible in the valley after 11 a.m. The rain risk is 40% this afternoon in Las Vegas. A lingering 20% chance remains in place this evening.

Lows tonight dip to the mid 70s.

Friday sees highs return to the mid 90s as humidity lingers and a 20% chance of a thundershower redevelops from midday into the afternoon.

The weekend ahead looks sunny and hot, with highs of 101° Saturday and 105° Sunday. The heat risk reaches the "major" category on Monday and Tuesday (107° and 106°, respectively) so we'll likely catch an Extreme Heat Warning by the time next week rolls around.

Sunny and dry and hot weather lasts the rest of next week, with numbers between 100° and 105° Wednesday and Thursday.

Nighttime lows climb from the 70s to near 80° over the weekend and beyond.

A reminder that the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are a good idea if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and olive listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.