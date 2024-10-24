Still Warm

LAS VEGAS — Southern Nevada stays warm (mid 80s) through the weekend, nearly 10° above-average for late October. We begin in the low 60s early this morning. Mostly sunny morning conditions give way to increasing afternoon clouds. Lows tonight drop back to the low 60s. Dry weather is here for several more days, although a couple raindrops are possible Monday and Tuesday as a breezy cool down develops. After the mid 80s this weekend, a windy Monday sees southwest gusts to 30 mph, highs near 80°, a partly cloudy sky, and a 10% rain chance. Northwest gusts of 25 mph Tuesday encourage wake-up temperatures in the low 50s, limit daytime highs to the mid 60s (the coolest day so far this fall), mostly cloudy conditions, and a 20% rain chance. Halloween is next Thursday and sees a high of 69° with trick-or-treat temperatures in the low 60s.