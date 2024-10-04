Still too toasty for October in Las Vegas! Cooler next week

Thursday marked the 109th day of 2024 and we are expecting to keep adding to that tally through the weekend. This blows the previous record of 100 days over 100 degrees in a calendar year which was set in 1947. Temperatures remain well above average with this late-season heat wave as high pressure remains parked over the Southwest through the next few days. Normal temps this time of year are in the mid-80s. Good news, we'll be back to the 90s by Monday with a little bit of a breezy Sunday to usher in the change, still that's above normal for October.