Still on the hot side, but we're tracking weather changes next week!

While wildfire smoke continues to create pockets of reduced air quality in the Las Vegas Valley, it's toasty out there! But could we see a change next week? Keep on reading...

With a forecast high of 107 Sunday, temperatures will continue to climb through Tuesday with highs approaching 110 on both Monday and Tuesday. After that, we'll get a slight cooldown for the second half of the work week with highs approaching 101degrees by Friday the Fourth of July! Average highs this time of year typically range from 103 to 104 degrees, so that will hopefully offer some relief to locals.

A low-pressure system sliding in from California is why we'll see the change, along with some breezy conditions as we start the 7th calendar month. We're looking at wind speeds up to 15mph and gusts upwards of 22 mph in the afternoons Tuesday through Saturday. No alerts are in effect at this time.

Active weather is not going to be widespread in Southern Nevada with this system, although we could see some isolated storms develop with about a 10% chance of rain in Las Vegas starting Wednesday. But the major target for impact is primarily to the east in Arizona.