Still Hot with Less Wind on Tuesday

Fire Weather Warning in place until 8pm tonight. Any fires that develop will spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Lighter winds expected tonight with lows in the low 80s.
We'll stay dry the next 7 days with triple digit heat, but not record tying or breaking. Records (114-117) .
Less wind on Tue 106. High pressure builds in again by mid week giving us sunny and hotter weather Wed (110) and Thursday (110) and turning windy again as a trough moves through the Pacific Northwest with gusts around 30 mph. The winds will stay with us Friday (107) and Saturday (103) as well. A short break from the triple digits on Sun (98) and back to 100 on Monday.

 Extreme Heat Warning in effect starting on Wednesday June 18-Thursday June 19.

