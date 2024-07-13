Still Hot This Weekend with Showers and Storms

Las Vegas reached 115 breaking the previous record of 114 and tied the record warm low of 94. The Excessive Heat Warning will expire tonight at 11 pm but it will still be hot this weekend. Hot, more humid with a chance of showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach 109-112 and not expected to tie or break records. Slight chance of showers and storms on Monday. The rest of the week is dry and hot with highs around 110 each day.

