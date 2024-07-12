Still Hot, Spotty Storms Ahead

LAS VEGAS — After starting in the low and mid 90s at sunrise, Las Vegas expects its seventh consecutive 115° day. An uptick in monsoon moisture Friday through the weekend brings scattered showers and thunderstorms. Southern Nevada sees a 10% chance Friday, a 30% chance Saturday and Sunday, and a 10% chance Monday. Most of the time it will be hot, humid, and partly-to-mostly cloudy. Highs reach 112° Saturday and 110° Sunday and Monday. Low temperatures this weekend will be warm, only dropping near 90° before sunrise. The long range outlook next week remains near or above 110°, which is about 5° above-average.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 10-15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.