Still Chilly with Scattered Showers Tomorrow

Cold night with lows in the 40s again. Scattered showers and isolated storms on Thursday as an area of low pressure remains overhead. Chilly temperatures continue with highs only reaching into the low 60s. Drier on Friday as the area of low pressure moves off to the east. Highs in the upper 60s. High pressure starts to build in on Saturday. Windy this weekend with mostly sunny skies. High temps in the low to mid 70s. We'll have 80s next week.