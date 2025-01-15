Still Chilly, Breeze Lingers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North gusts linger at 20 mph today around Las Vegas, with 25 mph gusts in Boulder City and 35 mph gusts in Laughlin and Lake Mohave. A Wind Advisory remains in place from Lake Mead down the Colorado River Valley. Choppy conditions are anticipated on Lake Mohave.

Las Vegas wakes up to the mid 30s before highs reach the upper 50s this afternoon alongside a sunny sky.

Clear tonight with a few 5-10 mph breezes as lows fall back to the mid 30s.

Highs stay near 59°-60° Thursday and Friday as sunshine continues. Calm winds at 5-10 mph those days, with 10-15 mph gusts this weekend as highs dip to the mid 50s with a mostly sunny sky. Lows at night and early in the morning remain in the mid 30s this weekend.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day looks chilly and breezy. Mid 30s in the morning feel like the low 30s as north breezes blow at 10-20 mph with a mostly sunny sky. Midday gusts at 20-25 mph will make upper 40s feel like the low 40s. Highs Monday are limited to the low 50s.

Monday night and Tuesday morning bring sub-freezing temperatures to nearly all of the valley. A few 5-10 mph breezes yield wind chill values in the 20s. We'll see highs range from the low 50s Tuesday to the upper 50s later in the week.