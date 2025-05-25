Sticking to the 90s for a few days before we turn up the heat!

Who else is enjoying this warm and breezy weather? Temperatures reached the low 90s in Las Vegas Saturday, which is about average for this time of year. Northwesterly winds have continued with the help of a weak trough of low-pressure sweeping through Nevada. Wind speeds will drop below 10mph overnight and remain calm for Sunday.

Isolated t-storms are on track to continue developing in the afternoon tomorrow for parts of Inyo, Esmeralda, and central Nye counties. We likely won't see a whole lot of rain, but could see lightning and strong outflow winds. While it won't last through the day, a little moisture could develop over the higher elevations of Mount Charleston and the Spring Mountains Sunday morning.

Monday, this short-lived system will exit the region kicking up the winds again just in time for Memorial Day. That will play out with southwestly gusts up to 26mph and sustained winds up to 18mph. Expect breezy and warm conditions with a high of 97 in Las Vegas.

Temperatures keep climbing with the help of high pressure and we're expecting to reach a high temperature of 103 degrees on Friday! Stay cool and enjoy this 3-day weekend.