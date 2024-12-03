Staying mild and above average in Las Vegas

We're marching into December on the mild side here in Southern Nevada and temperatures are 5-10 degrees above average in Las Vegas with highs in the upper 60s. Our next cooldown will hit next week so enjoy while it lasts. We'll see light, variable winds in the valley while stronger winds persist towards Laughlin and in the Colorado River Valley. In that region, wind gusts will range from 15-25 mph creating some choppy waves on the river and on Lake Mohave.