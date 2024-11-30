Staying dry this weekend while gradual warm up gets underway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another beautiful Southern Nevada weekend is on tap!

We'll stay dry this weekend while our temperatures will start to climb back up above normal as the calendar rolls into December. There will be some clouds at times this weekend, but that won't impact too much.

Daytime highs Saturday will hover in the low to mid 60s around Southern Nevada, with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s for a majority of us. Expect more of the same on Sunday.

The ridge of high pressure over the western United States won't be moving anytime soon, which will be why we're seeing temps climb into the upper 60s by the middle of next work week, with a chance to reach the 70 degree mark either Wednesday or Thursday.

Have a great weekend!