Spotty Rain Possible, Many Miss Out

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The weather system that we hoped would bring widespread rain to Las Vegas for the first time since July is sliding farther south than originally thought, so the valley now can only hope for some spotty light rain today. Areas like Primm, Jean, Searchlight, Cal-Nev-Ari, and Laughlin are seeing damp weather from this system.

The chance your neighborhood sees damp weather today is only around 30%. The chance dips to 10% tonight, then lingers at 20% on Tuesday as the system swirls east across the Four Corners.

Las Vegas wakes up to the 40s with a mostly cloudy sky and north winds at 5-10 mph, so keep the winter coat handy. Highs reach the mid 50s with northeast gusts of 10-15 mph and more clouds than sun.

Lows tonight drop to the upper 30s with a mostly cloudy sky and only a few stray raindrops or flurries.

Tuesday delivers another slim chance (20%) of spotty rain while we stay mostly cloudy and highs return to the mid 50s.

Wednesday through Friday sees increased sun and highs in the upper 50s on the heels of morning lows in the mid-and-upper 30s. Light winds are expected.

The upcoming weekend looks milder, with highs in the low 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday in spite of increased clouds. Lows each weekend morning will be in the low 40s. Early next week brings highs near 70° for the first time since November!