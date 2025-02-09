Spend Sunday outdoors! Pleasant weather expected in Southern Nevada

We're no longer tracking strong winds in the Las Vegas Valley and with Sunday's high temperatures expected in the mid-60s, it'll be a great day to head outdoors end enjoy! Some strong gusts remain in the Lower Colorado River Valley with gusts up to 25mph tomorrow, but we'll only see the occasional gust upwards of 15mph in Las Vegas. A few more clouds will develop overhead tomorrow, as a shortwave passes over Southern Nevada. Later on into the workweek, we're expecting low pressure to push south and drop our temperatures into the 50s. We're also tracking the possibility of a rainy weathermaker headed to the region Southern Nevada Thursday and Friday.