Southern Nevada Heats Up This Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Highs will be above-average all week, but below record levels, placing Las Vegas in the 105°-110° range for the foreseeable future.

Lows at night will be mild, in the low-to-mid 80s near The Strip, with upper 70s and low 80s elsewhere.

No rain or storm chances are expected over the next seven days, although the humidity will climb into the "noticeable" category most days.

Expect a "moderate" heat risk this week in Las Vegas, which may impact people sensitive to the heat due to medical conditions, as well as the young, the elderly, and pets.

Highs reach 106° on Monday, 108° Tuesday, 110° Wednesday, 109° Thursday, and 108° Friday. It remains between 108° and 110° this weekend through early next week.

Southwest breezes peak at 20 mph this afternoon, 15 mph Tuesday, 25 mph Wednesday, and 20 mph Thursday and Friday. Weekend gusts of 25 mph Saturday taper to 15 mph Sunday.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "low-medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.