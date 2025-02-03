Some warmer days on deck for Las Vegas

Temperatures continue to trend above average as we kick off the work week with a high of 77 anticipated in Las Vegas for Monday. That's 16 degrees warmer than normal.

A ridge of high pressure is cresting above the southwest helping us warm on up. Quite the flip flop from January where we spent most of our time below average in the 50s.

Our next shot at moisture looks to be next weekend, however the National Weather Service is not reporting high hopes of us breaking our 6 month streak of dry conditions.

Afternoon breezes from the south and southwest will get stronger Tuesday with wind speeds up to 15mph in the Las Vegas valley.