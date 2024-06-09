Some sweet relief for your Sunday! But not by much..

We'll see slightly cooler conditions Sunday as a low pressure system pushes east from the Pacific coast. That will bring some spotty afternoon showers to central Nevada while southern Nevada will see our winds pick up. Around 3 p.m. southerly winds will peak around 15mph with possible gusts up to 25mph. Overall, the entire Silver State is getting a little bit of a cool down, some sweet relief, as temps drop a few degrees back to seasonal levels Sunday and Monday. Mid-week another heat dome is set to settle over the southwest, and our temperatures will see more above normal levels with highs up to 110 on Wednesday.