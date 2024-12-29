Some Sunday wind ahead

Some windy weather is expected Sunday across Nevada with southwesterly wind speeds up to 30mph and gusts up to 45mph. Several Wind Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service including parts of Nye and Esmeralda Counties. However, the wind won't be significant in Clark County tomorrow besides some occasional afternoon breezes up to 10mph. Expect mostly sunny skies in Las Vegas with a high of 68 degrees - that's about 12 degrees warmer than average. We'll cool by a few degrees daily through the end of 2024 with a high of just 59 degrees for New Year's Day on Wednesday.