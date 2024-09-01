Some moisture will stick around Sunday in Las Vegas

High temperatures are set to remain a few degrees above average in Southern Nevada Sunday with a few isolated, low-impact showers on deck in Clark County.

Las Vegas will reach peak heat around 104 degrees in the afternoon while Lake Mead will see a high around 110. Mt Charleston will be the place to go if you want to escape the heat with highs in the mid-70s. We'll have mostly sunny skies.

Remaining monsoonal moisture could produce 1 or 2 isolated showers in Clark County but there is less that a 10% chance of rain in Las Vegas tomorrow. Labor Day will be hot and mostly sunny with a high of 105 in Las Vegas.