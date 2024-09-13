Smoke Possible, Cooler Next Week

LAS VEGAS — Smoke may increase a bit this afternoon, and lingering haze is expected Saturday. Most of the smoke will remain high in the sky, impacting visibility. Our air quality forecast at the ground is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" today, and "moderate" tomorrow.

Highs hit the mid 90s with hazy sunshine and gusts of only 10-15 mph this afternoon. Lows drop to the mid 70s Friday night, and again Saturday night. South gusts reach 15-20 mph Saturday afternoon (highs in mid 90s, increased humidity). Wind gusts strengthen to 30 mph Sunday as highs return to the mid 90s and the humidity goes up another notch. There's a meager 10% rain chance Sunday, and a 20% rain chance Monday, but the moisture with this system looks unimpressive.

Monday is still windy (southwest 35 mph gusts) but the big impact of this weather system will be highs in the low 80s Monday, and mid 80s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. That's about 10° below-average, and the first highs in the 80s we've had since mid-May. Nighttime lows will be near 60° Monday night, and in the low 60s the rest of next week. A rise back to low and mid 90s looks likely by next weekend. We'll likely see mid-to-upper 90s the following week as we round through the end of September.