Smoke Lingers

LAS VEGAS — Smoke is mainly aloft this morning but could increase by late morning and the afternoon, dropping air quality from "moderate" to "unhealthy" as the day wears on. Lingering haze is expected Saturday, although the air quality at the ground should be "moderate" as the smoke stays high in the sky and primarily continues to impact visibility.

Temperatures have dropped to the 60s and 70s across the valley early. Highs hit the mid 90s with hazy sunshine and gusts of 10-15 mph this afternoon. Lows drop to the mid 70s Friday night and Saturday night. South gusts reach 15-20 mph Saturday afternoon (highs in mid 90s with increased humidity). Winds strengthen to 30 mph Sunday as highs return to the mid 90s and humidity goes up another notch, fueling a 10% shower chance.

Monday is still windy (southwest 35 mph gusts at midday) with a 20% shower chance, but the bigger impact will be a temperature tumble to highs in the low 80s Monday. Mid 80s for highs in Las Vegas are about 10° below-average, and that's what we expect Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Nighttime lows will be near 60° Monday night, and in the low 60s the rest of next week. A rise back to low and mid 90s looks likely by next weekend. We'll likely see mid-to-upper 90s the following week as we round through the end of September.