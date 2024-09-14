Smoke lifts out of Las Vegas Saturday

Heavy wildfire smoke stemming from Southern California is set to lift into central Nevada improving air quality and clearing skies in Las Vegas for Saturday. Sunday may be on the hazier side again as a low pressure center drops from the Pacific Northwest into Northern California and Northern Nevada. Wind will pick up as a result of this system Sunday and Monday with southwesterly wind speeds up to 20mph. Cooler weather, about 5-10 degrees below average with highs in the 80s next week.