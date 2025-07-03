Slight storm chances stick around Thursday, warmer and drier ahead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Storm chances are sticking around the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, but are much lower compared to the last couple of days. We could still see a pop up thunderstorm through the late morning and afternoon, but chances for moisture decrease as the day wears on.

A majority of the active weather on Thursday morning missed us just to the east, as the area of low pressure responsible for thunderstorms and wind storms of the last two days continues to make its way eastward and out of our region.

Most valley neighborhoods are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s—some of us in the low 80s—and relative humidity around 50%, which is going to feel extra sticky since we're not used to humidity that high especially in early July.

Expect Thursday high temps in the upper 90s and low triple digits.

As we look ahead, Independence Day looks to be warmer and drier, and much calmer overall. Breezes will still play a role in the forecast too, which is why fire danger is increasing across Southern Nevada, Western Arizona and Southern Utah into the long weekend—Red Flag Warnings are in place in Lincoln and White Pine Counties into Saturday.

A big time area of high pressure is starting to build over Arizona and New Mexico and will dominate our forecast over the next week or so. Daytime highs will start a gradual warming trend back above normal next work week, with temperatures exceeding 110 likely by Wednesday.