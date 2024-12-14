Slight Chance of Showers on Saturday

More clouds tonight with next system moving into the region. Lows in the 30s and 40s. May see spotty showers early tomorrow morning. The rest of the day is dry with highs in the upper 50s. Wind Advisory for the Spring Mountains tomorrow 9 am-9 pm. SW 25-35 Gusts up to 55 mph. Mostly sunny on Sunday. Quiet weather for us next week. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.