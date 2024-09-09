Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Slight chance of rain Monday ahead of a return to the 90s later this week in Las Vegas

Posted

Wildfire smoke continues to billow into Southern Nevada stemming from a burn in San Bernardino County. Hazy skies were accompanied by thunderstorm activity Sunday afternoon prompting Flash Flood Warnings in the Spring Mountains.

A few showers will develop Monday afternoon in southern Nevada bringing Las Vegas a potential for some sprinkles - less than a 20% chance. Dry weather will take center stage Tuesday ahead of a cold front and cool-down Wednesday/Thursday. Expect Windy conditions as this cooler air moves into the area.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk