Slight chance of rain Monday ahead of a return to the 90s later this week in Las Vegas

Wildfire smoke continues to billow into Southern Nevada stemming from a burn in San Bernardino County. Hazy skies were accompanied by thunderstorm activity Sunday afternoon prompting Flash Flood Warnings in the Spring Mountains.

A few showers will develop Monday afternoon in southern Nevada bringing Las Vegas a potential for some sprinkles - less than a 20% chance. Dry weather will take center stage Tuesday ahead of a cold front and cool-down Wednesday/Thursday. Expect Windy conditions as this cooler air moves into the area.