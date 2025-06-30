Sizzling start to the week!

A reminder to stay safe and cool as we roll into the 7th calendar month!

Temperatures will continue to climb through the next couple of days with highs approaching 110 on both Monday and Tuesday. But this high-pressure warming us up is on track to move east mid-week and we'll see some relief from the extreme heat.

On Tuesday prepare for breezy conditions and gusts up to 25mph ahead of a low-pressure system that touches down Wednesday. That system could produce some isolated t-storms. Keep in mind the major target for storm activity is expected towards western Arizona. No alerts are in effect at this time.

This system will help us cool down a few degrees with high temperatures around 102 degrees by Friday the Fourth of July! Average highs this time of year typically range from 103 to 104 degrees, so that will hopefully offer some relief to locals.