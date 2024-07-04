Sizzling Fourth ahead

Watch Now
Have a happy and safe Fourth of July! It's going to be sizzling outside as temperatures warm to around 112 degrees at our hottest point this afternoon in Las Vegas, we'll have sunshine as far as the eye can see and a light variable breeze around 5mph.

This evening once the sun sets, we'll see those temps hover around the low triple digits when fireworks are going off.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect and has been extended through next Wednesday as temperatures soar 10-12 degrees above seasonable averages. Our all-time heat record in Las Vegas is 117 and we are tracking the possibility of tying or surpassing that record Monday and Tuesday.

