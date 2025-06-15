Sizzling Father's Day ahead

Temperatures remain above average in Southern Nevada Sunday with a high temperature of 109 degrees expected in Las Vegas for Father's Day. The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning due to an elevated heat risk for the duration of the holiday. Because of this, spending time outdoors without adequate access to water or cooling could impact your health. Limit sun exposure and if possible hang outside earlier in the day or pull plans indoors.

Because it's going to be on the windy side Monday, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued with gusts up to 35mph in the afternoon.

Temperature remain above average through the work week.