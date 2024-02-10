Showers Tonight, Dry This Weekend

Showers around this evening and will continue through the overnight as the area of low pressure is still over our area. The area of low pressure will move east of the region and we’ll have dry weather this weekend. Windy and chilly on Saturday, less wind on Sunday with highs only reaching into the low 50s. The dry weather will last through most of next week and temperatures will slowly warm back up to around normal by midweek.

Snow showers will continue tonight. Snow level mainly above 3500’ with light accumulations and minor impacts.