Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Showers Tonight, Dry This Weekend

Channel 13 Weather Forecast |Friday, Feb 9
Posted at 7:03 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 22:21:10-05

Showers around this evening and will continue through the overnight as the area of low pressure is still over our area. The area of low pressure will move east of the region and we’ll have dry weather this weekend. Windy and chilly on Saturday, less wind on Sunday with highs only reaching into the low 50s. The dry weather will last through most of next week and temperatures will slowly warm back up to around normal by midweek.

Snow showers will continue tonight. Snow level mainly above 3500’ with light accumulations and minor impacts.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018