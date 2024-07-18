Showers & T-Storms expected Thursday afternoon

Active weather ramps up this afternoon in Southern Nevada and we'll see several showers roll through the Las Vegas Valley with isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures remain above normal - helping fuel the strength of these storms today.

Timing of this system is around 2PM that we will start to see things get active, strongest activity is anticipated around 4-5PM, and it will wrap up towards 8PM. With Monsoon Season, strong outflow winds and heavy rains could occur in localized areas of rain storms. We could see some urban ponding and flash flooding in certain areas. Remember, turn around don't drown!

Rain chances continue Friday and Saturday with warming temperatures. A Heat Watch is in effect for the weekend.