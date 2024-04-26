Showers and Thunder Today

LAS VEGAS — Today delivers a round of showers and thundershowers, most likely in Las Vegas between late morning, midday, and early afternoon (70% chance). Isolated additional showers and thundershowers are possible from late afternoon through tonight (30% chance). Temperatures will hover near 60° early with a mix of clouds and sun, and only reach the upper 60s due to the rain and lingering mostly cloudy weather today. Breezes will blow at 15-25 mph this morning, and briefly stronger gusts are expected with today's showers. Gusts of 15 mph tonight as lows drop to the mid 50s and a partly cloudy sky lingers.

Showers completely pull east of Southern Nevada early Saturday morning, and Las Vegas will be windy to start the weekend. Expect northwest 30 mph gusts on Saturday morning alongside temperatures in the 50s and a partly cloudy sky. Winds linger at 25 mph Saturday afternoon as highs return to the mid 70s and a partly cloudy sky. Expect sunshine and low 80s on Sunday as south winds linger at 10-20 mph.

Warmer weather next week as highs reach the upper 80s Monday and get close to 90° Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Aside from south gusts of 20 mph next week, we'll be sunny and quiet. Nighttime lows rise from the 50s this weekend to the 60s next week.