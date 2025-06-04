Showers and Storms Continue on Thursday

Scattered showers and storms around through tonight. Gusty winds, hail and heavy rain with these storms if they develop. Lows in the 60s and 70s. Chance of showers and storms again on Thursday with temperatures reaching into the 90s. Dry by Friday as the area of low pressure moves out of the region. High pressure builds in and we'll see triple digits starting on Saturday and the triple digits will continue into next week.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 11PM. We could see excessive runoff in Las Vegas Wash drainage areas. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.