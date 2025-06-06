Showers and Storms Continue in Southern Nevada

Scattered showers and storms through tonight and Friday as an area of low pressure remains overhead. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail associated with these storms. Dry and hots as the area of low pressure moves out of the region and high pressure builds in and we'll see triple digits starting on Saturday and the triple digits will continue into next week.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTY.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY

Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.